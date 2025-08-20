All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) holds massive bicycle rally against BJP in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) staged a massive bicycle rally across several tea garden areas of Udalguri on Sunday, protesting what it termed as the BJP’s ‘betrayal’ of the Adivasi community.

Thousands of students and tea garden workers joined the rally in Dimakuchi, Mazbat, Bhutiachang, and Hatigarh tea estates, raising slogans against the ruling party. Protesters accused the BJP of repeatedly making promises to the Adivasi community during elections, such as grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, increase of tea workers’ daily wages to Rs 551, and providing land pattas but failing to deliver.

The demonstrators vowed to intensify their agitation ahead of the upcoming assembly polls if their long-pending demands remain unaddressed.

