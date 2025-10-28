“Politics Nokoriba Bondhu”: Boko erupts as Zubeen’s photo used in BJP banner

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Even during his lifetime, Assam’s heartthrob and cultural icon Zubeen Garg had urged his fans through his songs, “Politics nokoriba bondhu” (“Don’t indulge in politics, my friend”). Barely a month after his untimely demise, controversy has erupted in Boko as banners surfaced featuring Zubeen Garg’s photograph alongside that of BJP’s State ST Morcha Vice-President, Raju Mech.

The banners, reportedly displayed in Boko-Soygaon constituency, have triggered widespread anger among Zubeen Garg’s admirers and conscious sections of society. Fans and locals have condemned the act, terming it a ‘cheap political stunt’ and urging leaders not to exploit the Late singer’s legacy for electoral mileage.

According to local sources, Raju Mech is preparing to contest from the 27 No. Boko-Chaygaon constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The use of Zubeen Garg’s image in political banners is being seen as an attempt to draw public attention ahead of the polls.

The development has sparked sharp reactions across the region. Former President of the All Rabha Students’ Union, Ramen Singh Rabha, expressed strong resentment, stating, “At a time when the people of Assam are still seeking justice and clarity over Zubeen Garg’s death, Raju Mech has begun his political campaign by using the Late artiste’s photograph. This is condemnable.”

Rabha further questioned the BJP’s stand, pointing out that while Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had often accused the Opposition of politicizing Zubeen Garg’s death, the actions of his own party functionary raised serious questions. He alleged that Mech has effectively launched the BJP’s election campaign in Boko-Soygaon through such ‘deplorable politics.’ The incident has added fuel to the already sensitive atmosphere surrounding Zubeen Garg’s passing, which has become a political flashpoint in Assam. Public outrage continues to mount, with fans reiterating their demand: respect the memory of the beloved singer and refrain from dragging his name into political battles.

A wide array of local organizations under the Boko–Chaygaon sub-division have strongly reacted to the incident. On Monday, several groups, including the All Assam Students’ Union, Boko Regional Rabha Students’ Union, Boko Regional Sports Association, and Bogai Cultural and Sports Organization, jointly condemned Raju Mech.

