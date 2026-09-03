Over 200 Women Block Morigaon Road, Demand Urgent Repair of ‘Death Trap’ Stretch

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: More than two hundred women of Barangabari village, located about 3 km away from Morigaon town, blocked the Morigaon-Moirabari road and demanded immediate repair of the damaged stretch, alleging that it had become a death trap for commuters. The protesters alleged that the MLA of Morigaon constituency had promised to repair the road ahead of the Assembly election. They said that even though six months have passed since the election, the MLA has not taken any step towards repairing the road.

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