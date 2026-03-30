Over 325 AGP and TMC Workers Defect to Congress in Cachar Ahead of Sonai Poll

The most striking voice among the defectors was Ayesha Sultana Chowdhury — a central committee member of the AGP and chairperson of the Assam Minority Council — who did not hold back in her criticism of the party's current leadership.

"The regional party had sacrificed the ideology of the party in exchange for power and profit," she said after formally joining the Congress.

Chowdhury directed her sharpest criticism at AGP president Atul Bora, accusing him of betraying the party to protect his ministerial position. She alleged that the BJP has effectively "completely hijacked" the AGP — a party that was born out of the six-year Assam agitation and built on a distinct regional identity.