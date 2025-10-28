Over Rs 20 lakh worth of books sold at Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon, has witnessed a highly encouraging response from readers, with book sales crossing Rs 20 lakh within six days. Organized jointly by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, the fair at Gandhi Maidan has become a major attraction for book lovers and literary enthusiasts.

Apart from brisk book sales, the fair also hosted a poets’ meet at the Zubeen Garg Memorial Auditorium, conducted by noted poet and critic Dr M Kamaluddin Ahmed. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ahmed said that Assamese poetry had evolved through experimentation and creative exploration but still needed greater commitment from poets to achieve further growth.

Several well-known poets including Saurav Saikia, Hillojyoti Singh, Pratim Baruah, Bibharani Talukdar, and others recited their works during the session. The evening’s cultural competitions saw participation from Bodhibriksha Vidyalaya, Bongaigaon High School, and Braintree International School, adding vibrancy to the event.

