A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The growing menace of illegal and overloaded coal-laden trucks plying along the Boko-Hahim road on the Assam-Meghalaya border has caused serious concern among residents, with another incident on Sunday night highlighting the dangers posed by their unchecked movement.

At around 7 pm on Sunday, an overloaded coal truck struck overhead electricity wires in front of the Hahim State Medical Centre, snapping the lines and bringing down an electric pole. The incident temporarily blocked the Boko-Hahim road and plunged the entire Hahim area into darkness for nearly 15 hours.

Hahim Police rushed to the spot and seized the truck bearing registration number AS 01 CC 2247. Electricity department personnel from Boko, with the assistance of local residents, cleared the fallen pole and snapped wires and restored traffic movement. The driver, Shah Alam, reportedly admitted that the height of the truck’s body had been increased but blamed the incident on the low height of the overhead wires.

The incident has triggered fresh resentment among residents, who alleged that hundreds of overloaded coal trucks travel daily along the route, transporting coal from Meghalaya. They claimed that such vehicles frequently damage electricity lines, overturn on roads and pose serious risks to commuters and students travelling to Boko.

Truck driver Faiuddin of Goalpara, who was driving another coal-laden truck allegedly carrying illegally mined coal from Shallang in Meghalaya, claimed that truckers had to pay Rs 1.50 lakh as “line expenses” and therefore had no option but to carry overloaded consignments. According to him, six-wheeled trucks transport between 37 and 46 tonnes of coal. Residents alleged that the coal passes through the Boko-Hahim road before reaching different destinations via National Highway 17.

While expressing no objection to legitimate business activities, residents demanded strict enforcement of prescribed load limits and a ban on coal truck movement along the road after 6 am to ensure public safety.

Several local organisations are reportedly preparing to submit a memorandum to the Kamrup District Commissioner, seeking immediate intervention against the alleged illegal transportation and overloading.

The incident has assumed significance following the November 13 Kaziranga road accident that claimed 26 lives and the State Government’s announcement of a 12-point road safety action plan on November 16. Residents have questioned what concrete steps the government and district administration will take to stop the alleged violations and ensure the safety of commuters.