Illegal coal trade resurfaces along Assam-Meghalaya border

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The alleged illegal coal trade has reportedly regained momentum along the Assam-Meghalaya border, with coal-laden trucks from Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district allegedly preparing to enter Assam through Hahim in the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency. The development has raised concerns over tax evasion, illegal mining and the possible involvement of an organised syndicate.

Sources said around 30 to 40 trucks carrying coal had assembled near Athiabari Police Outpost in Meghalaya and were expected to enter Assam under the cover of darkness. Another source claimed that 200 to 300 trucks had reached Shallang, with further consignments likely to follow. However, these claims could not be independently verified.

The driver of a coal-laden truck bearing registration number AS 18 C 0675 reportedly told this correspondent that the consignment had originated in Shallang and was to be unloaded at Haldhipara in Boko. He alleged that trucks could transport coal without e-way bills or transport challans after paying Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle to manage influential quarters in both states. The driver also alleged that a person identified by the surname Bansal was leading the syndicate.

Sources further alleged that coal extracted through rat-hole mining in areas including Mautap, Tarajak, Langmar and Gareng was transported to Shallang before entering Assam through Hahim. The coal is reportedly supplied to brick kilns, industrial units and other commercial establishments.

The driver claimed that some trucks carried 40 to 45 tonnes of coal, raising concerns over road damage and accident risks. Coal reportedly sells for Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 per tonne in Meghalaya, with traders allegedly earning substantial profits through sales in Assam while evading statutory dues.

Illegal mining also poses environmental risks, including deforestation, soil erosion and water pollution, potentially affecting downstream communities.

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