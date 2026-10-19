Padma Shri Eli Ahmed Returns to Nazira for Rehabilitation and Care

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Eminent Assamese writer, poet, lyricist, novelist and screenplay writer Padma Shri Eli Ahmed, popularly known as “Dikhou Kanya”, has returned to her birthplace, Nazira, to receive long-term care at Jyoti Griha, a rehabilitation centre for women at Hatipatti, Geleky.

The 96-year-old literary icon’s illness and solitary condition at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) had sparked concern across the state. She fell ill on January 9 at her Chandmari residence in Guwahati and was initially treated at Rahman Nursing Home before being admitted to GMCH. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah to visit her and provide financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh.

Following a meeting on September 19, the Human Welfare Society, Nazira Nagarik Samiti and Nazira Senior Citizens’ Forum decided to bring her back to Nazira, respecting her wish to return to her roots. The Human Welfare Society arranged a dedicated room for her at Jyoti Griha.

A delegation escorted Eli Ahmed to her ancestral home in Ward No. 3 of Nazira Town on October 15 before shifting her to the rehabilitation centre for comprehensive care and rest.

Born in Nazira, she began her career as a teacher before moving to Guwahati in the early 1970s. She authored over 40 books and received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Children’s Literature in 2016 and the Padma Shri in 2017. She also penned songs and screenplays for several Assamese films.

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