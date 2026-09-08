Rehab Centre Owner Reveals Fresh Details About Ramanuj Goswami’s Rehabilitation History

Guwahati: Today, new details have emerged in connection with the Hatigaon murder case after reports that accused Ramanuj Goswami is HIV-positive and had allegedly struggled with heroin addiction for several years.

The owner of ‘Change N Growth Wellness Centre’ has disclosed further information about Goswami’s rehabilitation history, claiming that he voluntarily admitted himself to a rehabilitation facility in Rajgarh, where he underwent treatment for around three months for heroin use.

As per the centre owner’s statement , the rehabilitation facility was shifted to Panikhaiti about a year later. Goswami reportedly stayed there for around a month before leaving. The owner further claimed that Goswami repeatedly left the facility and returned home during subsequent admissions.

The owner said Goswami had voluntarily admitted himself to rehabilitation centres around 20 times but did not complete his treatment on most occasions.

During his second admission to the Panikhaiti centre , Goswami was reportedly tested for HIV and was found to be positive. The rehabilitation staff informed his family about the test result. His father then consulted doctors and obtained medication through the ART centre at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Guwahati.

The owner said Goswami married around one to one-and-a-half years ago and visited the 'Change N Growth Wellness Centre' once after his marriage, and stayed for five days.

The owner also recalled that Riya Talukdar Goswami visited the centre on one occasion to clear outstanding dues so that Goswami could leave. The owner said he was unsure whether the couple were married at the time and that the payment was made online.

Riya was allegedly murdered at a rented flat in Basisthapur, Hatigaon, with Ramanuj Goswami accused in the case.