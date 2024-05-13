Padmashree Jatin Goswami Gurudev honoured with title ‘Kushilaba Kala Nidhi’ in Morigaon

A Correspondent

Morigaon: Sangeet Natak Accademy awardee Padma shri Jatin Goswami Gurudev was honoured on Sunday with the ‘Kushilaba Kala Nidhi’ (Treasure of Art) title for his immense contribution to the field of Xatriya Sangeet culture in a bustling atmosphere on the Sankari Sangeet awardee late Gulap Mahanta Memorial stage, Morigaon District Library.

Padma Shri Jatin Goswami Gurudev has been presented the title ‘Kushilaba Kala Nidhi’ on the occasion of the annual function of the Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon ‘Kushilaba’. The annual function of the Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon’Kushilaba’ presented the title to Padma Shri Jatin Goswami in a well attended function at the District Library. The programme began with a prayer performed by the district president of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Morigaon Atul Ch. Das, who was accompanied by the president of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon Gyan Muhan Deka, and the principal of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon Prasanna Kr. Medhi.

After the exam, the secretary of the Sankari Sangeet Vidyapith, Assam Mridul Kr. Bora, lit the ceremonial lamp, which was conducted by Mantu Kr. Nath. Earlier, the students’ of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon, performed dances on the eve of the annual function of the organization. Moreover, a song theme ‘Tejare Kamalapati’composed by Janardan Kalita was formally inaugurated by Padma Shri Jatin Goswami. Later, Krishna Bora provided the vote of thanks in the programme.

