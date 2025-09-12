Officer-in-Charge of Golakganj Police Station Suspended; Gauripur OC Placed in Reserve

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golakganj police station, Debojit Kalita, was suspended and placed in reserve while OC of Gauripur police station, Chiranjib Lahon, was also reserve closed.

As per the Chief Minister’s directive, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah rushed to Dhubri Medical College late on Wednesday night. He visited Golakganj to inquire about the health of the injured All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) activists who were injured in the police lathicharge during a protest organized by AKRSU demanding tribal status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and the creation of a separate Kamatapur state.

A massive protest rally was carried out, starting from the front of Golakganj Chilarai College to Golakganj town, during which police and CRPF personnel, led by Golakganj police OC Debojit Kalita allegedly ordered lathicharge on the protesters to foil the rally. Over 70 people, including men and women, were reportedly injured in the police action and nearly 70 were shifted to Golokganj Health Centre and Dhubri Medical College and Hospital. Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah reached Dhubri and held a meeting with members of the AKRSU in the conference room of Dhubri Medical College.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has demanded action against the Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley. AASU declared, “We will never tolerate lathi charges on indigenous people. The price for this police brutality will be paid in 2026.” In protest against the lathicharge, the student body called a12-hour Dhubri district bandh on Thursday which affected normal life in Golokganj, Halakura, Agomoni, and Gauripur of Dhubri district. Protesters set tires on fire on the streets in Gauripur, shops remained closed, and all commercial vehicles were off the roads.

