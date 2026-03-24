Palasbari Assembly Seat: BJP Fields Young Debutant Against AJP's Goswami

The day began with a large public meeting at Chaygaon Mini Stadium, where Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika attended to extend his support to BJP's Palasbari candidate Himanshu Shekhar Baishya.

The meeting drew a large turnout of BJP workers, supporters, and members of the general public — a visible demonstration of grassroots backing for the young candidate.

Following the gathering, a massive rally was taken out from Chaygaon all the way to the Office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup at Amingaon, with thousands of supporters accompanying Baishya in a show of strength.