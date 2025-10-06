Palasbari: Free dialysis centre opened at Uparhali Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC)

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A free dialysis centre was inaugurated at the Uparhali Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) under Palasbari constituency in Kamrup district on Saturday. The centre has been set up under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) with support from the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, and The Hans Foundation.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Hemanga Thakuria, MLA of Palasbari constituency. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, Co-District Commissioner of Palasbari, Dr Ankita Sharma, Circle Officer of Palasbari revenue circle, Dr Minakshi Bordoloi, SDM & HO of Palasbari Block PHC, officials from NHM Assam, The Hans Foundation, and members of Uparhali Gaon Panchayat among others.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Hemanga Thakuria said that the newly-established Dialysis centre would provide free dialysis services not only to the people of Palasbari constituency but also to residents across the South Kamrup region. He added that the facility would offer vital healthcare support and ensure that patients no longer need to travel to Guwahati for dialysis, as the service is now available locally and free of cost.

