Palasbari: Noted Physician Dr. Bhogeswar Thakuriya Passes Away at 66

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Dr Bhogeswar Thakuriya, a noted physician from Kukuria village under Palasbari constituency of South Kamrup, passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on the night of May 6 at 10:41 pm. He was 66 and had been suffering from a neurological illness. Known for his selfless service to humanity, Dr Thakuriya was actively associated with several social and voluntary organizations. He was also one of the active members of the AIDS Conservation Society, Morigaon. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a large number of admirers and well-wishers.

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