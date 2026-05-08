Bokakhat: Educationist and Poet Aruna Dutta Saikia passes away at 85

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BOKAKHAT: Aruna Dutta Saikia, a distinguished poet from Lakhoujan in Bokakhat, author of several books, founding President of the Kalyani Mahila Samiti, social worker, organizer, and retired teacher of Rajabari Higher Secondary School, passed away on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments at the age of 85. She is survived by two sons and two daughters. The Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Kabi Sanmilan expressed grief at her demise.

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