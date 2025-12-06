Palasbari Police seize Bolero with 45 bags of Burmese supari; Three held

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Palasbari police on Friday detained three individuals and seized a Bolero pick-up van loaded with Burmese supari during an operation based on a tip-off. According to police, the vehicle bearing registration number AS01SC0183 was intercepted at the Dewpani border area while it was entering Assam from Meghalaya. A total of 45 bags of Burmese supari were recovered from the vehicle.

Sources said that Burmese supari had been regularly smuggled into Assam from Meghalaya for a long time without any valid documents. Friday's operation marks a significant breakthrough for Palasbari police in curbing the illegal trade. All three suspects found in the vehicle have been apprehended. Police said that further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the smuggling network, and more names are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

