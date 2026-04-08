Palasbari poll battle peaks as campaigning concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the 29 No. Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) concluded on Tuesday amid heightened political activity, marking the end of an intense and closely watched electoral battle. Six candidates are contesting from the constituency, though the main contest is widely perceived to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

On the final day of campaigning, candidates and their supporters carried out extensive outreach programmes, including roadshows, corner meetings, and door-to-door campaigns across key regions such as Hudumpur, Mirza, Uparhali, Batarhat, Rampur, Barduar Bagan, Chhaygaon, and adjoining rural areas. The atmosphere remained politically charged as parties made their last efforts to consolidate voter support.

Speaking to this correspondent, BJP candidate Himangshu Shekhar Baishya said that the issues raised by the chief minister reflect the core concerns of the people of Palasbari. Referring to the proposed Barduar-Bagan township project, Baishya stated that the government is committed to resolving land-related matters through proper schemes rather than protests.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the constituency, Baishya described Palasbari as a fortress of Assamese identity and said that it acted as a buffer zone protecting Guwahati from illegal infiltration. He reiterated the party's firm stance on the issue and asserted that strict action would continue against illegal entrants.

On the other hand, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate, Pankaj Lochan Goswami, also conducted an aggressive campaign, focusing on regional aspirations, governance issues, and the need for alternative leadership. His campaign drew attention particularly among youth and first-time voters, positioning the AJP as a strong challenger in the constituency. Candidates from Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other independent candidates also carried out their final outreach programmes, though the electoral narrative largely remained centred around the BJP and AJP.

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