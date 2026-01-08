Palasbari: Residents of Balasiddhi Balapara warn of poll boycott over unsolved issues

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Residents of No. 1 Balasiddhi Balapara under the newly-reorganized Palasbari constituency in South Kamrup staged a strong protest on Tuesday, demanding immediate measures to prevent erosion by the Kalahi river and the construction of a permanent road in the area.

The protesters raised slogans against the government, bringing the area to a standstill. Locals alleged that geo-bag erosion control work carried out earlier along the No. 1 Balasiddhi Balapara road was of poor quality, causing the bags to collapse into the river within a short period. They also expressed resentment over the non-construction of a paved road, which has severely affected daily life.

Due to the deplorable road conditions, local residents, including school and college students, are facing serious difficulties in commuting, especially during the monsoon season.

During the protest, women demonstrators directly appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, shouting slogans questioning the government’s inaction despite repeated erosion-related losses. They warned that if political leaders approached them for votes without addressing their demands, they would boycott the upcoming election, asserting that they needed roads and protection from erosion, not rations.

According to the protesters, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria had assured development work in the area about a year ago, but no concrete steps had been taken so far. The residents also expressed dissatisfaction with both Hemanga Thakuria and Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, accusing them of neglecting the region’s longstanding issues.

