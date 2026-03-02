Palasbari: Three-day doul festival begins at Hudumpur from today

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A three-day Doul Festival will be celebrated with a colourful programme at Hudumpur under the Palasbari constituency from March 2 to 4, organised by the local residents’ committee, continuing its annual tradition.

Informing us about the event, the organising committee stated that the festival will commence on March 2 with the ceremonial hoisting of the religious flag at 5 p.m. by Kali Prasad Medhi. This will be followed by Mesh Dahan at 6 pm and a religious procession at 7 pm, featuring a flower-decorated chariot carrying Sri Sri Burha Gopal Gosai, which will be inaugurated by BJP state executive member Himangshu Shekhar Baishya. The deity will be ceremonially installed at the Doul premises at 8 pm, followed by distribution of prasad.

On March 3, rituals will begin at 10 am with prayers and worship of Sri Sri Burha Gopal Gosai. A traditional water collection ceremony from the Brahmaputra will be held at 11 am, followed by recitation of the Gita Bhagavat by Kandarp Dev Sharma of Harihar Jyotish Karyalaya, Pub-Nahira, at noon. The program will also include Homa Yajna, Pushpanjali, prasad distribution, and a community feast. Invited guests, including local MLA Hemanga Thakuria and noted social workers, will be felicitated in the afternoon. Cultural performances, including Ghosha Naam by the renowned Milijuli Nagara Namati group from Udalguri, will be presented in the evening.

On the concluding day, March 4, devotees will assemble at the public playground at 9 am for a procession carrying the deity through the village before reinstalling it at the permanent shrine. The festival will conclude with a Holi celebration accompanied by devotional songs by Lord Krishna, followed by a vote of thanks by the organisers.

The organisers have appealed to the public to participate and extend their support for the successful celebration of the festival.

