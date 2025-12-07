Palasbari: Wild elephant found dead in Kandupur, electrocution suspected

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A fresh incident of human-elephant conflict has been reported in Palasbari after a wild elephant,aged around 20 years, which had reportedly entered Kandupur near Maniari Tinali under Palasbari LAC in search of food on last night, was found dead in a pond under mysterious circumstances. Locals suspect the elephant may have been electrocuted after coming in contact with live electric wires.

According to residents, human-elephant conflict has been a persistent issue in the area for a long time. Despite repeated appeals, neither the Forest Department nor the district administration has taken any substantial or permanent measures to address the crisis, they alleged. The latest incident, villagers say, is the result of this continued negligence.

"We are facing this problem almost every week, but no permanent solution has been taken by the authorities," said Sukleswar Choudhury, a resident of Maniari Tiniali. The public has strongly criticized the Power Department, pointing out that high-voltage electric lines were found hanging at a dangerously low height at the very spot where the elephant died. Such hazardous infrastructure, they claim, poses a threat not only to wildlife but also to human lives.

Locals further warned that if the government and the Forest Department fail to implement effective measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict, the region may soon face a severe and alarming situation.

