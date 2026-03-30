Palm Sunday observed with processions and prayers across Dongkamukam Churches

A CORRESPONDENT

Dongkamukam: Along with the rest of the world the Christian community of all congregation observed ‘Palm Sunday’ today.

“Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”,” Blessed is the King of Israel!” John 12:13

It’s beginning of the Holi week started from today. It falls on Sunday before Easter.

The day commemorates Jesus Christ triumphant entry to Jerusalem an event mentioned in each canonical Gospels.

The name originates from palm branches waved by crowd to greet and honour Christ triumphant entry into the city on a donkey which symbolises peace rather than as a war-waging king arriving on a horse.

The believers all in colourful dresses both young and old throng to church since morning.

The CNI congregation both Tengkeralangso and Satgaon observed it solemnly in their respective churches.

The Rongkuroi Baptist Churches, Bhellapara Mission Centre, Believers Churches, Burma Mondolis of Jalpara, etc all hanged palm branches on Churches at the same time communities waved the palm leaves to marked the celebration.

The Catholic community of the District is also not lagging behind.

Mary Help of Christian Church, Satgaon Parish held colourful and beautiful procession from Satgaon Assamese High School to church compound before Holi Mass.

Before procession Father’s first blessed the palm leaves and later distributed to the parishioners.

In his sermon at Mass Fr Denu Sangma mainly focused on world peace.

‘World turmoil now signals us that Jesus 2nd coming is not far’ Fr said.

He urged the people gathering present today to pray for world peace.

Further adding he said that Jesus is so humble, king of peace , worthy of praise, who sacrifice himself for us and even said to love our enemies. He was accompanied by Fr Charles Sangma.

In Sojong, near Dongkamukam Fr Abraham Kanattu Parish Priest led the Holi Mass at Catholic Church.

Also Read: Assam: Palm Sunday observed by all Christian Communities in West Karbi Anglong