Panbari Reserved Forest opened to tourists, 50 bird species spotted on inaugural day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In line with the ongoing Tourism Year, Panbari Reserved Forest—one of the bird and butterfly watching destinations of Kaziranga National Park—was officially opened to tourists on Wednesday.

The forest was inaugurated in the morning at the entrance gate by the Field Director of Kaziranga, Dr Sonali Ghosh, who lit the ceremonial lamp and cut the ribbon. The coconut-breaking ritual was performed by Arun Vighnesh Sridharan, DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

Welcoming the assembled guests and birdwatchers, Dr Ghosh described Panbari reserved forest as an important breeding ground for birds and butterflies, as well as a significant habitat for three species of monkeys and the hoolock gibbon. She also thanked everyone for visiting Panbari.

Among those present at the morning event were Vivek Menon, Chair of the Species Survival Commission of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Padma Shri awardee birdwatcher Anup Saikia, noted Indian botanist Dr GS Rawat, trustee of the Wildlife Trust of India Punit Lalbhai, prominent Assamese environmentalists Kaushik Barua and Amrit Menon, distinguished birdwatchers Rafiqul Islam and Animesh Saikia, along with representatives of various nature organizations.

During their visit to Panbari Forest, the guests and tourists were delighted to spot 50 species of birds and two pairs of hoolock gibbons.

