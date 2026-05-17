Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM) unveils annual magazine ‘Beekshan’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In an atmosphere brimming with literary enthusiasm and intellectual fervour, the annual magazine ‘Beekshan,’ of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, was ceremonially unveiled on Saturday at the college campus in Darrang district. The event was graced by eminent educationist and retired professor of Dibrugarh University, Shyama Prasad Biswas, who attended as the chief guest. In his address, Prof Biswas spoke eloquently on the enduring role of literature in shaping a progressive and enlightened society.

Also Read: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya organizes talk on Advantage Assam 2.0