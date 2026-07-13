Paneri Milan Sangha announces cash-prize open chess event with youth categories in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: As part of the celebrations marking the Golden Jubilee Year (2027) of the Paneri Regional Rongali Bihu Sanmilani, an open chess tournament in memory of the late Harichandra Sharma will be held on July 28 at the Paneri Namghar Auditorium in Paneri, Udalguri district.

The Paneri Milan Sangha, in collaboration with the Udalguri District Chess Association, is organising the tournament. by the Paneri Milan Sangha in association with the Udalguri District Chess Association. The Open category includes cash prizes along with trophies and certificates. The champion will receive Rs 3,500, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 2,500. The third and fourth prize winners will receive Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000, respectively. Participants finishing from fifth to tenth place will receive Rs 700 each, while those placed from eleventh to fifteenth will be awarded Rs 500 each, along with trophies and certificates.

Separate competitions will also be conducted for boys and girls in the Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories. Winners in each category will receive trophies and certificates. The tournament will be played under the 10+5 time control format with a minimum of seven rounds.

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