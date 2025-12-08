All Assam U-19 Inter District Chess event: Mayank, Mugdha win titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: International Master Mayank Chakraborty of Guwahati and Mugdha Keot of Sonitpur bagged Boys and Girls title in the 48th All Assam Inter District Junior (Under 19 Boys & Girls) Chess that concluded at South Point School on Sunday.

In the under 19 boys category, International Master Mayank Chakraborty clinched the title scoring 6 points out of 6 rounds. In the Girls category Mugdha Keot of sonitpur also scored 5 points out of 5 rounds on way to won the title.

The top four players in the Under 19 boys and girls category are selected to represent Assam in the upcoming National Junior Chess Championship to be held in Jamshedpur from December 16 to 24.

Also Read: Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: NFRSA, Sunrise win