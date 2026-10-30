Panic Grips Lepetkata as Two Giant Pythons Roam Near BCPL Facility

Dibrugarh: Widespread panic and anxiety have gripped the residents of Jangal Line in the Lepetkata area, situated close to the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) facility in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, following the frequent sightings of two giant pythons roaming the vicinity today.

According to local reports, the massive reptiles have been frequently spotted moving through the village, particularly after dark. The active presence of these large predators during the night has severely restricted the mobility of the locals, forcing families to remain indoors after sunset out of fear for their safety.

"We are living in constant fear. The frequent movement of these massive snakes makes it highly dangerous to step out at night. We are terrified for our children and our livestock, which are highly vulnerable to these giant pythons," a worried local resident shared.

The community members have strongly urged the Dibrugarh Regional Forest Department to intervene immediately. Residents have demanded that an expert rescue team be deployed to safely capture the pythons and relocate them to a secure forest reserve, far from human habitation.

In light of the sightings, wildlife authorities have advised locals to maintain strict caution. Villagers have been told not to provoke or attempt to capture the pythons independently, as cornered snakes can strike aggressively.

The Forest Department has assured the community that they are monitoring the situation and will launch a rescue operation to ensure both public safety and the welfare of the displaced wildlife.