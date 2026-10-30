Centre Boosts Manipur Security Grid with Fresh Influx of CoBRA and ITBP Forces

Manipur: In a major reallocation of India's internal security resources, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized the immediate diversion of elite central forces from the anti-Naxal theatre to ethnic strife-torn Manipur. The decision reflects a heightened urgency to stabilize the region following a comprehensive security review meeting held by senior home ministry officials.

The fresh reinforcements are anchored by the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 205 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), moved from its base in Gaya, Bihar, alongside five companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). In total, the fresh orders bring more than 1,000 highly trained personnel into the state's security layout.

According to sources within the security establishment, the incoming CoBRA units have already reached Manipur and are being strategically positioned across the vulnerable Jiribam district.

Situated along the volatile Manipur-Assam border, Jiribam is a vital transit corridor traversed by National Highway 37, which functions as a lifeline connecting Imphal to Silchar. Area domination along this route is considered paramount to preventing blockades and minimizing inter-community violence.

To address the fragile local environment, these deep-jungle warfare experts are undergoing localized pre-induction training to adapt to the northeastern terrain before active deployment. This marks the third CoBRA battalion deployed to the state, highlighting a broader strategic effort by the Centre to utilize specialized guerilla assets for lasting stability.