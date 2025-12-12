Panic in Gaurisagar as rhino strays into fields, injures resident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A rhino was spotted roaming freely in Khanamukh Bhitoruwal of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district on Thursday, creating panic among local residents. The animal reportedly wandered into the paddy fields of Jakaichuk, where it charged at a resident, injuring him.

The injured person, identified as Dipankar Konwar, was rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities informed that his condition is now stable and he is out of danger.

Despite continuous monitoring, Sivasagar forest division has not yet been able to bring the rhino under control or guide it back to a safe zone. According to Forest Department sources, forest personnel, equipped with necessary tools, are closely tracking the animal's movement to prevent further mishaps. They have also urged villagers to remain cautious and avoid venturing near fields where the rhino has been sighted.

