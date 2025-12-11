Sivasagar observes ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak’ in honour of Assam Movement Martyrs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In remembrance of the historic Assam Agitation launched to protect the identity of the Assamese people from illegal foreign influx, the sacrifice of martyr Khargeswar Talukdar, who laid down his life on December 10, 1979, at Bhawanipur, was recalled with deep reverence on Wednesday.

Marking this significant day, the Cultural Affairs Minister of Assam, Bimal Borah, attended the tribute programme titled ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak’ organized at Boarding Field in Sivasagar by the Sivasagar district administration. The minister paid floral tributes to the brave martyrs who dedicated their lives to the cause of the nation. The event also featured a collective rendition of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless song ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak,’ adding solemnity to the occasion.

Reflecting on the contributions of the Assam Agitation martyrs, the minister recalled the unrest, lawlessness, and violence widespread during the Congress regime of that era. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the present government has paid fitting homage to the national martyrs by constructing and inaugurating a dedicated Martyrs’ Memorial and Park in Guwahati.

The programme was attended by former MLA Kushal Dowari, Sivasagar District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, Superintendent of Police Shubhasish Baruah, Sivasagar Zilla Parishad CEO Satish Chandra Thakuria, along with several other distinguished personalities.

Also Read: “Swahid Pranamu Tumak” Celebrated in Sivasagar to Honour Assam Agitation Martyrs