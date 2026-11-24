Guwahati: Renowned Assamese singer Angaraag "Papon" Mahanta turned 51 on Tuesday, November 24, drawing birthday wishes from Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, MLA Bhubon Pegu and music fans across India. The greetings celebrated Papon's contribution to Assamese folk music and Indian playback singing.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma joined music fans across India in extending birthday greetings to singer Angaraag "Papon" Mahanta on Tuesday.

In a message shared through his official social media account, Sarma praised the singer for promoting Assam's musical heritage internationally.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt birthday wishes to renowned singer and musician Papon. In his message, the Chief Minister praised Papon for taking the beauty of Assam's music to audiences across the world and wished him good health and happiness.

The greeting highlighted Papon's contribution to bringing Assamese music to a wider audience.

Assam MLA Bhubon Pegu also extended his wishes through Facebook, recognizing the singer's musical versatility and achievements.

Pegu wrote,"Heartiest birthday wishes to the immensely talented and versatile singer, Shri Angaraag Papon Mahanta. Your soulful voice, musical versatility and remarkable contribution to the world of music..."

The messages prompted online birthday celebrations honouring the singer's musical journey.

Born on November 24, 1975, in Nagaon, Assam, Angaraag Papon Mahanta grew up in a family with a strong musical background. His parents, late Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta, were renowned Assamese folk musicians.

Papon began his music industry career in 1988. Over the following 38 years, he developed a musical identity that brought traditional Assamese folk influences together with contemporary electronica and Bollywood playback singing.

His work helped introduce Assamese musical sounds to listeners beyond the state.

Papon founded the folk-fusion band Papon and The East India Company in 2007. The band became part of his wider musical identity, reflecting his approach of combining traditional folk influences with contemporary musical styles.

His recording repertoire extends across more than 12 languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, Mising, Bodo, Tiwa, Punjabi and Odia. This linguistic range reflects the variety of musical traditions represented in his career.

Papon's birthday on November 24 coincides annually with Lachit Divas celebrations in Assam. The occasion also brings attention to the singer's connection with the state's musical heritage through his family background and professional work.

Fans across India also joined the online tributes, marking the 51st birthday of one of Assam's recognized musical voices.