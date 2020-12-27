 Top
Partha Pratim Dowerah brings laurels to Demow by clearing APSC CCE exams

APSC

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Dec 2020 4:33 AM GMT

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Partha Pratim Dowerah, an inhabitant of Nitaipukhuri Dehingia Gaon near Demow, cleared the Combined Competitive Exams of 2018 conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and brought laurels to Nitaipukhuri area.

Partha Pratim Dowerah is the son of Keshab Dowerah and Nirada Dowerah. Sudip Gogoi, an inhabitant of Thowra Doul Gaon near Demow, has also cleared the exam. Local organizations felicitated both the successful candidates.

APSC Partha Pratim Dowerah Demow 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
