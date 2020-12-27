Partha Pratim Dowerah brings laurels to Demow by clearing APSC CCE exams

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Partha Pratim Dowerah, an inhabitant of Nitaipukhuri Dehingia Gaon near Demow, cleared the Combined Competitive Exams of 2018 conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and brought laurels to Nitaipukhuri area.

Partha Pratim Dowerah is the son of Keshab Dowerah and Nirada Dowerah. Sudip Gogoi, an inhabitant of Thowra Doul Gaon near Demow, has also cleared the exam. Local organizations felicitated both the successful candidates.

Also Watch: PM address farmers

Also Read: Monsum Kashyap brings laurels to Jhanji by clearing APSC CCE exams