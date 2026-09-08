Paschim Guwahati College Marks 49th Foundation Day with Awards and Cultural Reflections

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 49th foundation day of Paschim Guwahati College, located at Dharapur Chariali, was celebrated with a daylong programme on Saturday.

The programme began with the ceremonial hoisting of the college flag by Dr Dilip Kumar Kalita, President of the college governing body.

An open meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Dilip Kumar Kalita. Prof Dr Kiran Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Punjab, attended the meeting as the chief guest. In his address, he spoke about the similarities in ethnic culture and linguistic expressions between Assam and Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, and Kashmiri languages, besides discussing various aspects of the National Education Policy.

During the programme, Kankana Devi and Dimple Bora were presented with the Best Arts Graduate and Best Commerce Graduate awards respectively, while the Best Teacher of the Year awards were presented to Nirmali Bora of the Department of Commerce and Dr Priyanka Banerjee of the Department of Education.

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