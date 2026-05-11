National Seminar on Srimanta Sankardeva Concludes at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A two-day national-level seminar on Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva concluded on 9 May at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya. Titled “Renaissance of Neo-Vaishnavism in Assam,” the seminar was organized by the college’s Sankardeva Adhyayan Kendra and IQAC with support from ICHR.

The seminar was inaugurated on 8 May by noted writer and critic Mayur Bora, while Director of Higher Education Pomi Baruah highlighted Sankardeva’s contributions to Assamese society, language, and literature. Eminent academicians, including Prof. Ashok Bora, Prof. Kanak Chandra Saharia, and Prof. Niranjan Kalita, delivered scholarly lectures, while Prof. Dr. Ankur Barua of University of Cambridge presented the keynote address online.

Over two days, six technical sessions were held with the presentation of 140 research papers by professors, researchers, and students. The valedictory session featured a lecture by Prof. Dr. Ishankur Saikia on the role of Naamghars in skill development and character building. The programme concluded with devotional songs, Sattriya dance performances, and certificate distribution to participants.

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