Passengers urged to report early at Kumbhirgram Airport

In view of arrival of VVIPs in Silchar for a host of Government functions and party meetings in Barak Valley from December 22 to 25

  |  23 Dec 2020 5:29 AM GMT

SILCHAR: In view of arrival of VVIPs in Silchar for a host of Government functions and party meetings in Barak Valley from December 22 to 25, the Cachar district administration has urged passengers who will be flying from Silchar to report at the Kumbhirgram Airport much ahead of scheduled departure.

In a directive issued here on Monday, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli urged citizens to plan their trips in advance keeping probable traffic hubs and to co-operate accordingly to ensure a hassle-free travel for everyone, stated a press release.

