Pathsala Firecracker Sales Halted as District Administration Revokes Licenses Post-Diwali Blazes

Pathsala: The Bajali district administration has revoked all temporary licenses granted for the sale, display, and distribution of firecrackers in Pathsala town with immediate effect.

The directive follows two devastating fire incidents triggered by stray sparks during Diwali celebrations, which caused widespread panic and significant property damage across the region.

The crackdown was formalized through a strict executive order issued by Bajali District Commissioner Madhumita Bhagaboty. Citing urgent public safety concerns and the immediate need to protect life and property, the administration nullified multiple commercial permits that had been granted just days prior. Under the new order, all temporary stalls must halt their commercial activities immediately.

The administrative action was prompted by a massive fire late Sunday night at Bhattadev Nagar, where firecracker sparks landed on a dry hay stock stored on a residential rooftop. The house was completely obliterated, destroying the family's assets.

Hours later, another major inferno ripped through the commercial hub at Chariali Chowk. The fire originated at a local store and rapidly swept through nearby establishments, gutting at least eight major shops.

Following the twin disasters, local administrative authorities and police officials visited the sites to review safety protocols. Official statements confirmed that all commercial operations involving temporary firecracker stands must cease immediately to prevent further catastrophe. Remaining vendors have been strictly directed to securely store their remaining inventory in full compliance with the Explosives Act.

While emergency teams continue to assess the final financial damages, preliminary evaluations confirm property losses worth lakhs of rupees.

Local police teams have deployed additional patrols to monitor compliance and prevent unauthorized vendors from operating in residential zones.