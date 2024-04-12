Pathsala Sahitya Sabha observes 63rd Foundation Day

Pathsala: The Pathsala Sahitya Sabha observed its 63rd foundation day on its office premised in the Bajali district of Assam.

The programme started in the morning with Prafulla Goswami, president of Pathsala Sahitya Sabha hoisting the flag of the organisation. Cabinet Minister of Assam, Ranjeet Kumar Dass also took part in the event along with Giridhar Choudhary, President of the Bharpeta Zilla Sahitya Sabha and Narayan Sarma, adjudicative member of Pathsala Sahitya Sabha, along with other dignitaries.

