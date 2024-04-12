Original BJP leaders in touch with us: Silchar Congress president Abhijit Paul

Silchar: Claiming that the 'original' and 'sidelined' BJP leaders as well as the workers were aggrieved with the state leadership, Cachar Congress president Abhijit Paul said that this would add to their advantage in defeating the ruling party in Silchar.

Formally launching the party's 'Guarantee Card', the Congress leaders, including two MLAs, Misbahul Islam Laskar and Khaliluddin Mazumdar, and former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly Aminul Haque Laskar, said that the people of Barak Valley were frustrated with the BJP government and would definitely vent out their anger through ballots in the coming election. Abhijit Paul said that the influx of opportunist leaders in the BJP had sidelined the senior and dedicated workers in the saffron party, and they were in touch with the Congress. "The original BJP workers want the Congress to win in Silchar to send a message to the central leadership that the people are aggrieved with the new leadership of the party," Paul claimed. He said that the district BJP was now a broken house as the original party workers were kept at a distance from the election mechanism by the new group controlled by the state leadership.

Aminul Haque Laskar, who recently left the BJP to join the Congress, said a major chunk of the AIUDF workers and sympathisers were aggrieved with the communal politics of the party chief, Badrauddin Ajmal, who had been maintaining a tacit pact with the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. "A good number of the AIUDF supporters will vote for the Congress this time," Laskar said.

