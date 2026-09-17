Pathsala Scholar Dr Dipjyoti Patgiri Joins NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Bringing Pride to Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A journey that began at an Assamese-medium government school in Pathsala has taken Dr Dipjyoti Patgiri to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, bringing pride to Bajali district of Assam.

Dr Patgiri, a native of Pathsala, has joined NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center as a Postdoctoral Researcher, marking a significant milestone in his academic and research career.

His journey is particularly inspiring as he completed his early education at Pathsala Bajali Higher Secondary School, an Assamese-medium government institution. He later pursued higher studies at Cotton University and IIT Roorkee before moving into advanced research.

“Today, I am extremely happy to begin this new journey. I owe this achievement to my parents and teachers, who have supported and guided me since my childhood,” Dr Patgiri said. He is the son of retired teachers Umesh Patgiri and Ramani Patgiri of Pathsala. His achievement has brought happiness and pride among people across Bajali, especially among the teachers and students of his former school.

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