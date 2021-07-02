Patient suffering from black fungus passes away in Assam Medical College and Hospital

Staff Correspondent



DIBRUGARH: The 47-year-old man from Lakhimpur, Subash Sahu, who was undergoing treatment in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus since June 15, died on Thursday despite AMC authorities' desperate bid to save the patient.

AMC Principal Dr Sanjib Kakoty told media persons that since detection of mucormycosis on Sahu, a post-COVID patient who was admitted in AMCH with a complaint of breathing problem, a team of doctors from Department of Medicines, ENT, Microbiology and Ophthalmology fought very hard to salvage him from the deadly diseases. The Department of ENT, Dr Kakoty said, had carried out an extensive six-hour long operation successfully but diabetic patient Sahu finally succumbed.

Also Read: Assam Govt Releases SOP for Prevention of Black Fungus in the State



