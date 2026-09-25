Patients at Nalbari Medical College Hospital Decry Long OPD Registration Delays

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Patients visiting Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) for outpatient department (OPD) services are reportedly facing considerable inconvenience due to long queues at the registration counters during the morning hours.

A large number of patients arrive at the hospital in the morning for OPD consultations, resulting in lengthy queues at the registration counters. Patients and attendants say that the limited number of counters and staff available for registration often leads to prolonged waiting times.

The situation is particularly difficult for elderly patients, women carrying infants, and people suffering from health problems, who have to remain standing in queues for extended periods. With the ongoing heat, waiting for a long time in front of the registration counters has added to the discomfort of patients.

Patients have expressed hope that the authorities will consider the issue and take suitable steps to make the OPD registration process faster, more accessible and comfortable, particularly during the busy morning hours.

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