Patriotic Fervour Marks 80th Independence Day Celebrations Across Assam Districts

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SIVASAGAR: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated across Sivasagar district on Saturday with patriotic fervour. The district-level celebration was organised at Boarding Field, where Sivasagar Guardian Minister Bimal Borah hoisted the National Flag as the Chief Guest. He inspected the parade and received the ceremonial salute before addressing the gathering.

In his address, Borah paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives for the country and extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Sivasagar. He underscored the importance of remembering their sacrifices and upholding the values for which they fought.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Along with other parts of the state, the 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Biswanath district on Saturday. Karabi Saikia Karan, District Commissioner of Biswanath, hoisted the national flag as the Chief Guest at the main programme organised at Kachari Maidan in Biswanath Chariali, the district headquarters.

KALAIGAON: The Kalaigaon Revenue Circle Office observed the 80th Independence Day with a day-long programme at Kalaigaon. The main function was held at Gandhi Bakori playground, where Dr Priyanka Bania, Circle Officer, Kalaigaon Revenue Circle, hoisted the Tricolour on Saturday.

Diganta Barua, MCLA of the Mudwibari Territorial Council Legislative Assembly of the BTR, along with other dignitaries and members of freedom fighters’ families, attended the national function.

HOJAI: Hojai district celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm through a series of public programmes. The main official ceremony was held at Kachari Ground in Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, where District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta attended as the Chief Guest, hoisted the National Flag, paid tribute to the martyrs and took the salute of the parade.

In his address, the District Commissioner paid homage to the freedom fighters and highlighted various welfare and development initiatives being implemented for the people of Hojai.

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Co-District Commissioner’s Office and in collaboration with the people of Demow, the 80th Independence Day was celebrated at Demow Public Playground on August 15.

As per the schedule, the National Flag was hoisted at residences in the morning, followed by flag hoisting at educational institutions, government and non-government offices, semi-government offices and various establishments.

Demow Co-District Commissioner Lukumoni Borah lit an earthen lamp before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and offered tributes to the martyrs.

AZARA: An untoward incident occurred during the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony organised by the Palasbari Co-District Administration at the Palasbari R.B. HS & MP School playground on Saturday.

Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita was hoisting the National Flag at around 9 am when the rope snapped, causing the Tricolour to fall to the ground. The incident occurred in the presence of officials, police personnel and members of the public, causing concern among those present.

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur District Administration celebrated the 80th Independence Day with a series of colourful and patriotic programmes at the historic Church Field in Tezpur.

Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister and Guardian Minister of Sonitpur Biswajit Daimary attended the district-level central celebration. On his arrival, he received the Guard of Honour and inspected the parade before the participants joined in the rendition of Vande Mataram. The Minister thereafter unfurled the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem.

Addressing the gathering, Daimary paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice during India’s struggle for independence. He also highlighted various flagship welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the Assam Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the 80th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Government HS & MP School playground in Kokrajhar. BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary unfurled the National Flag and inspected the guard of honour presented by police contingents, NCC cadets and students. He also paid floral tributes to the national martyrs at the martyrs’ tomb.

In his address, Mohilary recalled the sacrifices of national heroes during the freedom movement and called upon all sections of the people in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region to uphold peace and integrity.

DIBRUGARH: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Khanikar Playground in Dibrugarh on Saturday. Assam Cabinet Minister for Water Resources and Judicial Department Sushanta Borgohain attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

The programme began with Shaheed Tarpan, paying homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The Chief Guest inspected the parade contingents and unfurled the National Flag, following which the participating contingents presented an impressive march-past.

Addressing the gathering, Borgohain paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs and highlighted the significance of Independence Day, democratic values, national unity and the collective responsibility of citizens in nation-building. He also highlighted Assam’s ongoing development journey and called upon citizens to contribute towards building a strong, prosperous and inclusive Assam and India.

DOOMDOOMA: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated in Doomdooma Co-District along with the rest of the country on Saturday, with the Doomdooma Co-District Administration organising the central programme at Doomdooma Town Field.

Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner Nuzhat Nasrin attended the programme as the Chief Guest and unfurled the National Flag. She inspected the parade and received the salute from contingents of the Assam Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC) personnel from various schools, Scouts and Guides, and the band team of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma. The programme began with a rendition of the national song Vande Mataram.

NAZIRA: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated across the flood-ravaged Nazira Co-District on Saturday with patriotic fervour. The central Independence Day programme, organised by the Nazira Co-District Administration at the playground of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Chakimukh, was attended by Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram as the Chief Guest. She formally hoisted the National Flag at the ceremony.

Before the flag hoisting, Meshram participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

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