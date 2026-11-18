Golaghat: A Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) is underway in Butolikhowa, Golaghat district, Assam, to evaluate flood damage and coordinate targeted rehabilitation following the 2026 monsoon floods on Tuesday, November 18. Ground-level teams have been deployed to assess affected areas and identify rehabilitation needs.

The PDNA survey in Butolikhowa aims to establish the extent of damage caused by recent monsoon flooding and identify areas requiring rehabilitation.

The assessment involves Butolikhowa and surrounding areas under Morongi Revenue Circle, within Khumtai Legislative Assembly Constituency in Golaghat district. The exercise is intended to provide an assessment of local requirements so that rehabilitation measures can address the damage reported across affected communities.

Golaghat district experienced extensive flooding during the August 2026 monsoon period, with more than 45,300 people affected across 145 villages. The figures provided in the assessment notes highlight the scale of the disaster and the need to evaluate damage at the local level.

Heavy monsoon rainfall and the overflowing Dhansiri River contributed to severe flooding across the district in mid-2026.

Butolikhowa is among the localities identified for focused assessment. The ongoing survey is expected to help establish the specific rehabilitation requirements of affected areas. The ongoing Post-Disaster Needs Assessment focuses on evaluating flood damage and coordinating targeted rehabilitation.

The Golaghat District Administration and the relevant state authorities are among the key administrative entities associated with the assessment and rehabilitation process. The findings are expected to inform decisions concerning state compensation and infrastructure restoration funding.

However, the supplied official updates do not specify the compensation amounts, the number of properties damaged or a detailed schedule for completing the assessment. The PDNA findings will serve as an input for determining rehabilitation requirements and coordinating recovery measures in affected areas.

The assessment is particularly relevant given the reported impact of the August 2026 floods, which affected more than 45,300 people across 145 villages in Golaghat district. The state-level response will depend on the damage identified through the ground-level exercise and the resulting rehabilitation requirements.

Further details about assessment completion, compensation decisions and infrastructure restoration allocations have not been specified.