People come out in large numbers to vote in Dudhnoi Constituency

A CORRESPONDENT



DUDHNOI: Polling for the third phase of elections in the State concluded peacefully on Tuesday in Dudhnoi (ST) Assembly constituency, one of the four constituencies in Goalpara district.

Long queues of voters were seen at every polling station since 5 am. The district administration had decorated the Makhipara Model Polling Station with the message of 'Unity in Diversity' to attract the voters of Dudhnoi constituency. While voting was going on, Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara district, Varnali Deka visited the model polling station set up at Makhipara Junior Basic School in Dudhnoi. The Deputy Commissioner told media persons that people had come out to vote with great enthusiasm.

She said that in addition to providing transportation facility to senior citizens to their respective polling stations, the district administration had taken steps to attract new voters. Physically challenged voters were welcomed with japi gamosa.

Tankeshwar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, told media persons at the Dudhnoi Udaipur polling station that large number of people coming to vote was a good sign for democracy. "More and more voters strengthen democracy," he said.

The total number of voters in Dudhnoi constituency was 2,07,038 against 292 polling stations. These include 1,01,765 male voters, 1,05,270 female voters and three transgender voters. A total of eight candidates, including three independent candidates, are in fray in this constituency.

The district administration deployed police and CRPF personnel at each polling station. Around 85.12 per cent polling was reported in Dudhnoi assembly constituency till 6.47PM and voting process was still going on in some polling stations even after 7 pm.

