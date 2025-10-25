People will vote for BJP: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: A confident Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of the state would vote for the BJP in the ensuing Assembly election, as the government had brought the mortal remains of Zubeen with dignity, arranged his cremation in a dignified manner, promptly formed an SIT, and put all the accused behind bars. People are satisfied, and the government assured them that only this dispensation could ensure justice for the legendary singer.

The Chief Minister said once the SIT probing the death of Zubeen Garg submits the charge sheet, he himself will join the rally his party has been staging in support of prompt justice for the singer.

The Chief Minister attended a number of programmes, including the distribution of cheques under the Mahila Udyamita scheme in Rankrishnanagar and Silchar. Speaking to the media, Sarma hinted that the much-awaited Silchar Municipal Corporation election would be delayed, as he explained that people in Assam were still in shock following the death of Zubeen Garg and functioning in the government offices in Guwahati had been immensely impacted. It would take 15 days more to decide the probable schedule for the civic body poll. The Chief Minister said that the State Election Department would take the final decision for the civic body poll.

The Chief Minister said that at present three major infrastructure projects at the cost of Rs 1000 crore, exclusively for Silchar, were under process. These included an elevated road, a 208-bed multispeciality hospital at the SMCH complex and a bridge over the Madhura River.

