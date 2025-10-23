Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes seed capital to 26,585 SHG members

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed seed capital of Rs 10,000 each to 26,585 SHG women beneficiaries under the Mukhimyatri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a programme held at Nagaon Nehrubali field on Wednesday.

The programme was organized by the State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Nagaon district administration. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of empowering women and making them self-reliant. He stated that the state government had been working tirelessly to uplift the socio-economic status of women in the state.

While addressing the occasion, Dr Sarma mentioned that the Orunodai and Mukhimyatri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan had become role models for other states in India. He claimed that several states, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Haryana, had shown interest in adopting these schemes.

Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, Dr Sarma also criticized the Congress party for opposing these schemes and claimed that the party’s leaders did not understand the needs of the poor. He stated that the Congress party’s leaders were not aware of the benefits of these schemes and were only interested in criticizing the government.

Dr Sarma highlighted the success of the self-help groups in the state, stating that over 4 lakh self-help groups had been formed, and that more than 40 lakh women were associated with them. He also underscored that the state government had provided loans to women, and that over 99% of the loan amount had been repaid.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several development projects in Nagaon, including a multi-storeyed market complex, a swimming pool, and a newly-constructed office of Joint Director, District Health Services.

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLAs Rupak Sarmah, Jitu Goswami, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, and Sashi Kanta Das, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, and Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka.

Ahead of the ceremonial cheque distribution programme, over 30,000 women beneficiaries present in the event, sang Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe’ together and inspired the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Media Interviews Fueled Baksa Tensions