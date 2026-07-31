Petrol depot manager critically injured in brutal dacoity at Dibrugarh’s Saligram Depot

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A petrol depot manager was critically injured after being allegedly assaulted by unidentified miscreants during a suspected dacoity at Saligram Petrol Depot in Lahowal, Dibrugarh, in the early hours of Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, Banshi Lal Dugar, manager of the petrol depot, was found in a critical condition with both his hands tied inside the premises. He sustained serious injuries to his head and hands, while his bed was found soaked in blood, pointing to the brutality of the attack.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 3 am. Initial reports suggest that the assailants decamped with cash worth several lakhs of rupees, leading locals to suspect the crime was a planned dacoity. Following the incident, the injured manager was rushed to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

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