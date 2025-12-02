Phase-II of Agniveer Recruitment Rally to be held at Missamari in February 2026

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: According to information received from the Recruiting Office (HQ), Shillong, the Phase-I Common Entrance Examination of the Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally has concluded, and the results have been uploaded on the official Join Indian Army website. Candidates have also been notified of their results through SMS.

Phase-II of the recruitment process the Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally has been tentatively scheduled to be held at Missamari Military Station, Sonitpur, from February 22 to February 27, 2026. The rally will be conducted for Agniveer (General Duty), Agniveer (Technical), Agniveer (Clerk), Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Pass), and Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass). All shortlisted candidates from the four Central Assam districts—Sonitpur, Biswanath, Morigaon, and Nagaon—are eligible to participate.

For assistance, candidates may contact the Recruiting Office (HQ), Shillong helpline at 0364-2504177 or email rohqshillong@gmail.com

It has also been informed that the number of qualified candidates in the Common Entrance Examination has significantly increased, owing to the collective efforts and proactive initiatives of the State and District Administrations.

