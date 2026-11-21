A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A regional media workshop titled ‘Vartalap’ was organised in Silchar with the objective of promoting effective solid waste management and building a drug-free India. Hosted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, the workshop featured in-depth discussions on the responsible role of the media, ethical journalism and strategies for generating public awareness.

The inaugural session was attended by Pavni Gupta, Joint Director of PIB Guwahati, and Ankur Lahoti, Joint Director and News Head of Doordarshan Kendra, Guwahati.

During the first technical session, Cachar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhaskar Saikia spoke on the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (Drug-Free India Campaign), highlighting the role of law enforcement agencies and the various measures undertaken to curb substance abuse. Dr Hemanta Dutta, Deputy Director of the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, addressed addiction prevention and rehabilitation, as well as the media’s role in supporting these initiatives. Eminent journalist Sujata Choudhury Dhar also shared insights into the core principles and practices of ethical journalism.

The second session focused on solid waste management. Deepak Kumar Poudel, Urban Technical Officer at the Silchar Municipal Corporation, delivered a presentation on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, outlining their key provisions and operational frameworks for effective waste disposal.

The workshop also featured a presentation by the PIB, followed by an interactive question-and-answer and feedback session with participating journalists.