Pick up a book if you love Zubeen: Actor and director Ravi Sharma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Only gamocha can’t save a nation; a book is more important. These are Zubeen’s words, not mine,” said renowned actor and director Ravi Sharma opening his speech while paying tribute to the Late music legend Zubeen Garg at a special event organized by Barsha Bhaskar Nritya Manjari School in Theme Park of Bongaigaon.

Sharma urged the younger generation to read more and depend less on mobile phones. “We are killing our time by just scrolling mobiles. If we really want to save our Assamese community, we must acquire knowledge. We must try to know what we don’t know,” he said, stressing that awareness and education are the true tools of social progress.

He added that Zubeen Garg was a man of books, not gadgets. “Zubeen never wasted time on mobile. He used it only for calls, no UPI, no apps. But he read books. That’s the ideology we must follow if we truly admire him,” said Sharma.

Becoming emotional, Sharma shared that Zubeen passed away on September 19, the same day as his birthday. “I felt it was a divine order from my heart to fight for justice for my friend Zubeen. Since then, I have been trying relentlessly,” he said.

Calling Zubeen’s passing ‘an art in itself,’ Sharma remarked that an artiste’s life and death both carry meaning. However, he lamented the delay in justice and appealed for a swift, fair, and unbiased investigation into the singer’s death, ensuring that his legacy receives the respect it deserves.\

