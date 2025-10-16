Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem report posted on social media is fake: SIT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The CID's Special DGP and SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta on Wednesday dismissed the authenticity of a purported post-mortem report of singer Zubeen Garg that had been widely circulated on social media, calling it fake and fabricated.

Speaking to the media, SDGP Gupta said that the document being shared online was completely false and lacked any official basis. "The post-mortem report that has gone viral on social media is entirely false. It does not bear the signature of any doctor or medical officer who conducted the examination, nor does it have any official stamp or authentication. Such a document has no legal or procedural validity," Gupta stated.

He further mentioned that the CID had already traced the origin of some of these misleading posts and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for spreading misinformation. "We are monitoring social media, and if anyone is found spreading misinformation, strict action will be taken," he added.

The CID Assam also issued a formal warning against the circulation of the fake report through an official post on X (formerly Twitter). The post read:

The so called Post Mortem Report is not authentic as it doesn't even bear the signatures of any Doctors/ Experts. Assam Police is coming after each and everyone spreading such kind of Fake news/ Documents. "

Alongside the post, the agency shared images of the forged documents that had been circulating online. Authorities confirmed that the document lacked any official signatures or verification marks, reaffirming that it was entirely fake.

The CID further cautioned that legal action would be initiated against individuals involved in sharing or promoting such fabricated documents. Police urged citizens to avoid forwarding unverified content and rely solely on official sources for updates.

